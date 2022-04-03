Netizens annoyed by Shilpa Shetty and Badshah's way of welcoming Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on IGT 9 sets; they say, 'No respect for Miss Universe'

As Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu approaches India's Got Talent 9 judges, they all congratulate Harnaaz for winning the prestigious title. However, netizens were annoyed by the way Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and others interacted with her.