Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got the best gift this Ganesh Chaturthi. They were blessed with a baby girl on September 20. Rahul and Disha shared the news on Instagram with an adorable post. They shared a cute picture of a female baby elephant to reveal the news. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to take Disha Parmar and baby girl home on THIS special day; shares he manifested birth during Ganesh Chaturthi

Along with the picture, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “LAXMI Ji aayi hain. We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving to birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar welcome a baby girl; Bigg Boss 14 fame seeks blessings for mother-daughter duo

Check out Rahul and Disha’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Rahul Vaidya spoke about his baby many times. He said that he had manifested having a girl child while he was in Bigg Boss 14. Rahul also mentioned that he also had wished that the baby will should arrive during Ganesh Chaturthi. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar and other TV actresses' first pictures with their adorable baby bumps

Trending Now

Disha Parmar on her baby girl

Now, new mom Disha Parmar has opened up about her pregnancy. She will be returning with the baby today (September 23). This day is special as it is Rahul Vaidya’s birthday today. Speaking to Etimes, Disha Parmar said that giving birth is an incredible feeling and she is overwhelmed. The actress mentioned that she is looking forward to this journey.

She also gave her health update and said that she is recovering. Disha can also hold her baby in her hands now. She added, “The way she looks into my eyes... my heart just melts.” Disha then said that she had a lot of healthy food all this time and will continue to do so.

But she also wishes to have some Chinese, Italian and some unhealthy food. Rahul added that the baby has come home at such an auspicious day and the feeling of becoming a father is just amazing.