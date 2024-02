Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin baby girls on November 27. The couple announced the arrival of their babies one month later. Rubina has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos throughout her pregnancy journey. She also had her new show on Youtube titled, Kisine Bataya Nahi- the mamacado show where she spoke about the challenges of pregnancy and how to get over it. After her babies' arrival, Rubina has been spending a lot of time with them and is also staying fit. Rubina has slowly started getting back to work and in her latest vlog, she revealed that she lost 11 kgs in just 55 days of her delivery. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik flaunts her curves post-pregnancy in a black monokini with a plunging neckline; upset fans say 'You didn't need to do this'

Rubina loses 11 kgs in 55 days

She revealed that she had promised herself that within three months she will get back to work. She also had the most unique source of inspiration to get back in shape and to get back to work. She revealed she had kept an old dress before conceiving as an inspiration. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik flaunts 'real mom body' as she poses in a golden saree; netizens have mixed reactions

She revealed that if she will fit into this dress within three months then that means she is getting back in shape. And, Rubina did fit in the dress within three months. Well, she is truly an inspiration to many women out there. She further spoke about being away from her daughters for six to seven hours for the first time but her family has been very supportive.

Rubina did her first photoshoot post pregnancy. She also shared that she is a big over weight and fat but more than the body shape, she believes in being healthy.

Rubina had announced the arrival of her babies with a cute post on Instagram. She had also revealed the unique names of her babies. Rubina and Abhinav have named their daughters Jeeva and Edhaa. Both Rubina and Abhinav have been enjoying their parenthood journeys.