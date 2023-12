Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved personalities from our screens as fans can’t stop sharing their admiration for him after Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and his portrayal of Rudra in Naagin 6. As the world is days away from entering a New Year, Pratik shares some inspirational views as we head into the New Year. For all showbiz and Entertainment News, check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and other ex contestants who cried over wanting to quit the show

While resolutions and goal setting works for some, Pratik shares that he opts for embracing spontaneity, “I believe in positivity. I don't believe in setting goals; I am very spontaneous and live in the moment. There is nothing like setting goals.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 star Pratik Sehajpal wanted more screen space in Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6; says, '24 ghante kaam karne ko ready tha'

About any roles or projects he would like to be part of in the coming year, Pratik says, “Like I said, there are no specific projects or roles that I aspire to take on this coming year. I want it all through my life, and I am glad this is happening, and the best is happening.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal shares a heart-touching Raksha Bandhan memory with sister [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Balancing career and personal growth can be a challenge, but Pratik handles it with a simple yet effective motto, “’Just have faith, be positive, and stay calm’ – that's my motto.”

Along with his passion for fitness, Pratik shares what more he hopes to gain to contribute to overall wellness, “Regarding fitness, I am always trying to stay active, and I am mindful. I would love to learn new skills.”

Pratik ends with some inspiring words as we enter the New Year. He says, “Like I always say, just be calm, be patient, and believe in yourself. Have faith. When you believe in all this, everything comes to you,” he ends.