Newly wed Surbhi Chandna has been making her fans go swoon over her bridal avatar. The Ishqbaaz actress looked every bit dreamy on her wedding day. Ahead of her wedding in one of her interviews, Surbhi revealed the most annoying habit of her husband Karan Sharma. The actress who is known for her bindaas attitude revealed how her then-boyfriend and now husband Karan doesn't have a habit of not filling the fuel in the car. She added that he likes to spend on different other things from eating good food and more, but when it comes to car fuel, we are always on reserve. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Shakti Arora and more TV celebs who quit their shows for not wanting to play parents to grown ups

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma wedding: Ishqbaaz actress drops photo dump; flaunts cutest mangalsutra ever [View HD pics]

The actress in her latest interview, revealed that one of the incidents that, how they were travelling to Alibaugh and their car went on the reserve, and they were somewhere where the fuel pump was far away and she literally prayed to god to save them from this mishap. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are now married; check out pictures and video from their filmy wedding

Watch the video of Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi added how luckily they reached their hotel and then asked the hotel guys to get the fuel from the pump and fill in the car. Indeed this is something very unusual and hats off to Surbhi for tolerating this habit of her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Surbhi got married to Karan Sharma on March 2 and the internet was swooning over her super classy Dulhan look, the actress is currently in Uttarakhand for her honeymoon and she has been sharing some amazing pictures from her wedding that only show she has found the one and only in her life. Sharing the pictures she has mentioned about being home after 13 years. "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. A day before she posted a blurred photo and said, "02.03.2024. #estd2010."

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular TV actress in the television industry.