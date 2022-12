Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped a bomb as she got married to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. For the past few days, pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and mehendi were going viral on social media, and everyone was confused. As fans were clueless about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh, everyone wondered if it was a gimmick to promote a new venture. But she indeed got married and pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony went viral on the internet. Now, a video of her crying has made its way to Instagram. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanwaz Shaikh know each other since 2019; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has been sharing pics for years [Check missed hints]

New bride gets emotional

The video shows Devoleena Bhattacharjee crying happy tears. She is unable to stop tears from rolling down her eyes post the wedding ceremony, as she hugs her hubby dearest tightly. Every bride has an emotional moment as she lives some of the best days of her life through her wedding. Especially, if she is marrying the love of her life, hai na? Devoleena had that moment too. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jasmin Bhasin, Dipika Kakar and more TV celebs in inter-faith relationships

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Devoleena is 'Happily Taken'

Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee made the announcement on Instagram by sharing some wedding pictures. Her caption emoted her happiness as she said that she could have found anybody better than him. She proudly stated that she is 'taken.' She calls her hubby 'Shonu'. Best wishes and love poured in for her from all corners for the former Bigg Boss contestant. It was a delightful surprise for all her fans. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins post-wedding ring ritual with Shahnawaz Shaikh; here's all you need to know about the groom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

It was an intimate wedding with only a few guests. Best friend Vishal Singh attended the wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee kept her look simple in a red saree. She looked the happiest and we wish the couple a happily ever after.