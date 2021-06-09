Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee bury the hatchet after engaging in a Twitter war over Pearl V Puri rape case

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri was arrested on Saturday by Palghar police in Maharashtra in connection with an alleged molestation and rape case of a child. He has been booked under POCSO Act and sent to judicial custody till June 18. While many celebrities such as , , Aly Goni and Krystle D'Souza among others have extended their support to Pearl, a heated argument had taken place on Twitter between and over the actor's alleged rape case. The two have now buried the hatchet after Nia apologised to Devoleena for making personal comments on her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Anjali Gaikwad on Aditya Narayan's statements and more

The Twitter war started when Devoleena tweeted in support of Pearl and slammed Nia indirectly for victim blaming. "Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri. You have my support," Nia had tweeted after Pearl's arrest.

Dear privileged Girls and Women,

Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity.@pearlvpuri You have my support✨. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 5, 2021

To this, Devoleena tweeted her response, "Har ek cheez ka mazaak banakar rakha hai. Support karna hai na? So go to the police station,court.Go & fight there.But atleast dont get your dirty mind here to talk shit about that little girl.Blood go & do candle march there to release him."

She continued in a separate tweet, "Your social media handles are not going to help him.But karma will surely hit back to each one of you who is cursing that little 7yrs old girl.Kaise log ho yaar tum log..Dharne pe baitho,Bhook hartal karo,dikhao apna support..but gandagi mat phelao..kya gandagi macha rakhi hai."

Your social media handles are not going to help him.But karma will surely hit back to each one of you who is cursing that little 7yrs old girl.Kaise log ho yaar tum log..Dharne pe baitho,Bhook hartal karo,dikhao apna support..but gandagi mat phelao..kya gandagi macha rakhi hai — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 6, 2021

Nia took notice of Devoleena's tweets and made a personal comment on the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress saying, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi. Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Devoleena didn't take Nia's comments lying down. She strongly reacted to it saying, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots."

"And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts," she added.

However, Nia's family members made her realise her mistakes after which she apologised to Devoleena for making personal attack. "My mom , brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn't right and considering 3 close ones can't be wrong.. so Here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed a line in being personal.. I'm sorry; it was impulsive. Hope you'll forget it," Nia posted on Instagram.

Devoleena accepted Nia's apology and asked for forgiveness in return for her actions as well. "Hey Nia, that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you anyway though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe and Take care," she replied.

All's well that ends well.