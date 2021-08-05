Nia Sharma and her BFF Reyhna Malhotra's hot dance will make your imagination run wild — watch video

Nia Sharma never fails to set temperatures soaring. The actress is totally uninhibited and does not care about what people feel about it. The lockdown has cut down our socialising and everyone has been holed up inside. Nia Sharma met her friends Reyhna Malhotra and Shagun after a long time. The girl gang had super fun together. Nia Sharma looked super hot in skinny pants with a sexy black top. Reyhna Malhotra wore a hot bodycon dress. The girls grooved to Kayla Nicole's Bundles featuring Taylor Girls. Check out the Insta reel here... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: On a scale of 1-5, how excited are you for the Karan Johar-hosted show? VOTE NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma looked super hot in that outfit teamed with heels. The actress was seen last on the third season of her hit show, Jamai Raja that now comes on OTT. Nia Sharma has been busy with music videos like many other actresses. Fans recently saw her in a couple of videos. However, it is Nia's sultry looks that rock social media literally every time. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nisha Rawal's Bigg Boss participation rumours amidst legal battle with Karan Mehra, Aishwarya Sharma inks Neil Bhatt's name on her hand and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Though she has been trolled a lot, the actress is unapologetic about how she leads her life. Nia Sharma has always said that she is cool with her choices. On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Rrahul Sudhir. But the two are rather tight-lipped about the same. Well, Nia Sharma and her girl squad do know how to smoke up things. Let us know what do you feel about the same! Also Read - From Erica Fernandes to Mohsin Khan: A sneak peek into the fancy houses of your favourite TV stars