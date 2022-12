made heads turn with her fashion game once again as she slayed at the red carpet of ITA awards. Nia wore a shiny grey long black outfit that had a risqué neck and was backless. The Naagin fame flaunted her back and her HOT body in the carpet making her fans go uff. While there are certain sections online who often troll Nia for her outfits and this time again she is facing massive criticism for going extremely bold and is getting compared with Urfi Javed. Nia is alleged of being inspired by Urfi Javed. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Tridha Choudhury, Surbhi Jyoti and more popular TV actresses who performed steamy intimate scenes in web series

Nia is called another Urfi Javed and was even alleged if coping with her style by going semi-nude for her public appearances. Nia is one of the hottest TV divas and she has come a long way in the industry and made it on her own. Nia is proud of her journey and never have any qualms on sharing her opinions and often gives back to the trolls like a boss. One user said, " Ye ab dusri urfi banne ki koshish karrahi he". Another user commented, "Ye bhi Urfi ke line main hai". One more user slammed her and said, " Lagta hai Urfi didi se influence ho gai hai nia didi". Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and more – Meet the top Instagrammers of the week

Watch the video of Nia Sharma getting badly trolled for her bold outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Nia spoke about being trolled, " I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention." Nia is right now busy doing music video albums and is waiting for some good projects. Also Read - Nia Sharma in a black monokini with a rose is exactly what you need to beat the winter chill [View Pics]