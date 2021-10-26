Nia Sharma calls Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli 'man-beater'

Who can ever forget Bigg Boss 13's frying pan episode? Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had an ugly past. We have all known about it since they did Nach Baliye 9. On that show too they had some arguments and later we saw them in Bigg Boss 13. Their ugly fights and arguments left everyone irritated. The limit was crossed when Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal with a frying pan. Post that she was removed from the show but everyone keeps talking about their ugly fight in every show they go. Recently, we saw in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 how many jokes were made on Madhurima and Vishal's frying pan episode. Vishal is now seen in Ladies Vs Gentlemen show. A promo of the show is out now where we see Vishal talking about Madhurima Tuli. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: FIR filed against Rahul Vaidya-Bhoomi Trivedi, Madhurima Tuli on her ‘ugly’ past with Vishal Aditya Singh and more

In the promo Vishal said, "Ek mard point A se point B tak baat karta hai. Ek aurat point A se chhoti A, phir chhoti B, phir badi B aati hai. Yahaan tak baat hoti hai. Kaun baat karta hai raise?" Nia Sharma then asks him how troubled he was. She asks, "Kitne kalesh dekhe tumne apni zindagi mein?" He spoke about his ugly fight and said, "Mera kalesh Indian television par aaya hai, maalum hai na, aapko?"

Post that Nia Sharma told hosts, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh that, "Itna sataya gaya hai isko. He has got a man-beater jisne sirf isko dukh hi dukh diye hai." Vishal added, "Aur meri kundali mein waisi mil gayi, sorry." Well, this isn't getting over. When the frying pan incident brought up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Madhurima Tuli had blasted the makers.