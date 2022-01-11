Nia Sharma exposes the DARK reality of TV industry, says ‘You are treated like a mule’

has been in the television industry for more than a decade. The actress’ first TV show was Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, and later she featured in serials like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, , Naagin 4 and others. She has also made a mark in the digital world with her web shows like Twisted and Jamai 2.0. Recently, in an interview, Nia opened up about the dark reality of the TV industry. She revealed that how actors are treated and how they have to beg for their payments. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nia Sharma, Vidya Balan, Sakshi Chopra's disastrous fashion outings will make you say Oh No!

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, "You are on a TV set working every day. Of course, you are taken for granted; you are treated like a mule, not like an actor. It’s not like web. So, with web there comes respect. I have worked in the most cringed conditions and I will not tweak it in any other way. There is no other way to put it. They think you are their labour.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nia Sharma shows off her toned mid-riff in a purple gown — view pics

“I have gone through that and have fought ugly fights. I was this kind of person, call it my Bachpana or whatever, but I used to stand outside the studio and, ‘until my payment is made, I won’t work’ and I had given those ultimatum because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, cry, and to plead. Why should an actor always beg and plead to producers? I didn’t come from a wealthy family. I have rents, EMIs to pay but why do I need to utter it from my mouth when my very deserving payment is due? I made sure to extract to those no matter how. I was ready you blacklist me or don’t give me work again, I never cared those things,” Nia added. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, Parth Samthaan and more — Comebacks of 10 TV actors we are waiting for in 2022

The Naagin actress further said, "Yes, I fought and fought like a Queen just to get my money out. Today, I make sure I do your work, render my services, I need my payment on time. This is where I become ugly and see this is how I have become aggressive so suddenly. This is what I have gone through and everybody is going through this."

Nia is currently busy with the promotions of her song Phoonk Le which was released recently.