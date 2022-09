Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is starting and celebs are posting sneak peek from their rehearsals. and seem to be leading from the front. made us wonder if baby news was on the way with a bloated bump pic. Take a look at the celebs who wowed us on Instagram... Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood celebs’ AWKWARD and funny candids will make you go ROFL

Nia Sharma

TV's sultry siren Nia Sharma is coming to regal audiences on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She posted this dance video with her friend Shivani Patel. We can see that the two are pros when it comes to twerking and slaying on the dance floor. Nia Sharma is paired with Tarun Raj Nihalani on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Patel Nihalani (@shivanipatel_official)



Hina Khan recreated the iconic lines of Poo from in this Insta reel. Dressed in a skirt, tube top and jacket, she looks like a million dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Fahmaan Khan

Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore aka actor Fahmaan Khan posted these pics with Sumbul Touqeer and Keva Shah. Fans have become very emotional as this cast will bid adieu to the show in mid-September. Fahmaan Khan is super strong to balance both the ladies together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya left fans speculating on whether good news was on the way as she posted this picture looking bloated. The actress wore this floral dress and said she was bloated, and not fat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa are regaling us with cute reels ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's premiere. We can see that they are best of buddies now and this camaraderie looks infectious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna looked royal in this light lavender salwar kameez with silver jewellery. The actress' desi girl look is one we did like to recreate for the upcoming Navratri festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

These were the celebs who managed to impress us on Instagram this week.