Popular television actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold approach towards her choice of roles, lifestyle, and outfits. However, Nia has been subjected to criticism for her clothing choices in the past. She has spoken about this matter in her previous interviews and said that it used to bother her initially, but now she doesn't care about what people think of her dressing sense. Recently, she was once again trolled on social media for wearing a revealing dress. While some criticized her dress sense, others compared her to Uorfi Javed.

Nia Sharma opts for a revealing dress [Watch Video]

Nia Sharma was recently spotted at an event. The actress choose a revealing gown in which she was looking like a true diva. Her wavy hair and minimal make up added the right amount of glamour. As she stepped out of the car she posed for media with utter confidence and charm. Check out the post below:

Nia Sharma gets slammed for her revealing dress; check out netizens' reactions

As Nia Sharma's above video was posted on social media, netizens slammed the actress for the choice of her outfit. Social media accused her of having a bad dressing sense and even advised her to dress properly at least once in a while. Check out the reactions below.

Nia Sharma on being compared with Uorfi Javed

Let us tell you earlier too Nia Sharma has been compared to Uorfi Javed. The actress in her past interview stated that there is no comparison between her and Uorfi. She said that she had a different journey, her line of work is completely different from Uorfi. Nia stated that Uorfi was wasn't even a part of the entertainment industry when she started working. She said that social media users are free to give their opinion but she isn't effected by all the unnecessary talks.