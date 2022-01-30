It is that time of the week when we do a rewind on the best posts of TV celebs on Instagram. The photo-sharing platform is the best place to unleash your creativity. From special moments to creative reels, there is so much you can do. Mouni Roy finally introduced her husband, Suraj Nambiar on her Instagram page before her marriage. Anita Hassanandani's son has started walking and she shared the precious moments with us. Nia Sharma set Instagram page with her booty-licious moves on the cult hit, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Adaa Khan confirms return in Naagin 6 and more

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has posted a video where we can see her shaking her booty on the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. In the video, we can see her in a yellow top and track pants. The dance is very energetic and Nia Sharma is absolutely killing it. Nia Sharma's song Phoonkh Le is a quite a hit.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy finally introduced the love of her life, and her now husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. We can see her in a red saree as she hugs him. Mouni Roy captioned, "Everything."

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh wrote an emotional post for his father who passed away some days back after battling covid-19. This happened in his hometown of Jammu. Shaheer Sheikh's colleagues from the industry sent him their deepest condolences. The actor will be seen next on a daily soap.

Anita Hassanandani

The actress' baby boy Aarravv is growing up fast. She has shared pics of him taking his first steps. Her co-stars sent a lot of love to her little munchkin. Anita Hassanandani became a mom in February 2021.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is making a comeback for the Basant Panchami special of Naagin. She shared some lovely pics in her ravishing Aadi Naagin costume.

So, these were the celebs whose Instagram posts got noticed this week.