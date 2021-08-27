Nia Sharma is one of the most loved TV actresses. Her birthday is coming on September 17, and like every year, fans are planning a grand celebration. Nia Sharma's home gets flooded with cakes and gifts every year. This time, she has made a request to fans to stop sending gifts. She took to her Insta stories to write, "Hi My Dear fans, well-wishers.. I know you guys are again planning and going out of your way to make my birthday (17th September) so special like last 10 years, for which I am forever grateful and humbled..never received the kind of love otherwise." Later on, she said that she felt embarrassed getting gifts from fans who were as young as teenagers. Nia Sharma further said, "But it’s genuinely time to move on....I truly feel embarrassed to be accepting gifts by my little fans and I hope you will understand that emotion. I want to request you all to avoid sending presents, stop stressing out..coz you sticking by my side is what I need and I know I have your back always:)))." Also Read - Nia Sharma channelises her inner barbie as she looks irresistible in these photoshoot pictures

Nia Sharma will be seen next in a music video. She shared a video from the rehearsals where we can see her grooving in black pants and a blue top. She is dancing with Meetali Parmar.

The actress also spoke about the new trend where actors were cast based on their social media following. She told The Times Of India, "Yes, I have a great following, but that hasn't helped me bag a role. On the contrary, when I did Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 10 years ago, I was not on Instagram, but the show had a good viewership. Casting was not dependent on social media earlier. Currently, this entire perception that actors with a good fan following can bring good ratings is bizarre."