While every TV buff is always quite clued onto social media given how active we are on platforms like Twitter and Instagram but we do tend to miss out on some stuff at times. Here is a look at what some of your TV stars were upto this week on Instagram. From Jennifer Winget celebrating the first birthday of her favourite little girl to Sai Ketan Rao's note full of gratitude. Take a look... Also Read - Is Harshad Chopda aka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Dr. Abhimanyu dating someone in real life? Actor makes HUGE revelation

Nia Sharma

She is a pataka in herself, but Nia Sharma had supreme fun with a flame torch gun at a party in Pune. The actress was dressed in a dove white coloured dress with heels. The actress was invited for an event and seemed to enjoy the party to the fullest. Look at her smile. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Jennifer Winget, Mohsin Khan and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Sai Ketan Rao

The handsome hunk who played Raghav Rao in the recently wrapped up show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali penned a gratitude note for his fans. He has worked in TV shows and web series before but MHRW was a project that increased his fan base like anything. This is what he had to say to fans... Also Read - Diwali 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and other TV celebs celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends – view posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAI KETAN RAO (@saiketanrao)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has a funny bone. Her latest video on the theme of how girls hate masks because it ruins the lipstick is something many might identify with. Surbhi Chandna's video is too funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Jennifer Winget

The actress posted some adorable pictures on the first birthday of her favourite baby. It looks like Jennifer Winget is the Godmother of the little angel. The cute pics will melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Nakuul Mehta

Baby Sufi and dad Nakuul Mehta are one of the most adorable father-son duos of the TV industry. Nakuul is as good a wordsmith as he is an actor. This latest post for his baby boy will make you fall harder for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

So, these were the celebs who impressed us this week on Instagram. Stay tuned for more next weekend...