Nia Sharma talks about handling online trolls who slut shame women [Exclusive]

is the most bindaas TV actress and she gives a damn about judgements that come her way. Over the years, Nia has hit back at trolls like a boss lady. In an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife, we asked the actress about her thoughts on censorship of comments on social media. This is what she has to say. " I don't think it can be possible because we are talking about social media, the very fact we joined it because it is a public platform and you cannot filter the bad or good comments that is very like loser thing! Censorship is not possible on social media and it shouldn't be. The negative comments are equally welcome, but the shitty comments like they talk about your body or they slut shame you that is a wrong thing. It is for them to understand that you are shaming the people who belong to the same nation and the basic education brings that sense and if they don't the best thing is to block them. Right?

She even added that it's not she doesn't care about judgements, she said, " I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. The best part about me and my interviews is that I just try to be honest, I co fess a lot because I feel if someone is giving me their time I should respect it by not lying, and in that emotion, I do speak a lot and I feel, ' oh I should have said this or that. "

The girl indeed speaks from her heart. Watch the interview right below.