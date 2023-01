TV stars know how to rock Instagram better than Bollywood actors on most occasions. This week, Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Abdu Rozik and other celebs made news on Instagram this week. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Shriya Saran, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha set the red carpet on fire at the 50th anniversary party of Stardust [View Pics]

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma and her chemistry with Ravie Dubey was much loved on Jamai Raja. The two met up recently along with her bro, Vinay Sharma. Nia Sharma rocked the gangster look with a black skirt and top. Ravie Dubey was also in black. The pics warmed the hearts of SidNi fans.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar completed a year of marriage on January 27, 2023. She shared some glorious visuals from her wedding in a video. The pics album of the couple was also dreamy. Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti and others congratulated the two.

Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is living it up in India. The young man was seen outside the residence of Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat. Post that, he attended the wedding of Rahul Kanal along with his brother, Fahad. His brother Fahad came down from Dubai.

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan hardly posts on social media. The handsome hunk has shared some clicks in denim, shirt and jackets. Kanwar Dhillon left compliments in perfect Mumbai slang.

Vivian Dsena

Other than acting, football is a passion with Vivian Dsena. He has been playing a lot with the All Stars club in the last few days. They played with the Navy team a day back.

These were the celebs who rocked Instagram this week.