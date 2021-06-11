Nia Sharma's co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to propose the actress; what happens next will leave you surprised

Television actor Nia Sharma is at the top of her game. After featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, Nia's popularity skyrocketed. She is one of the most popular actresses of her time and has millions of fans swooning over her. She enjoys 6.1 million followers on Instagram and every time she drops a picture it instantly goes viral. While her shows definitely call for a lot of attentions, her fans are also very inquisitive to know about her personal life. Well, here comes the shocker. Nia's co-star Kamal proposed to her and what came next will surprise you further.

To SpotboyE, Kamal Kumar who is working on a song with Nia Sharma shared that he suddenly went on his knees and proposed. The actress took it all sportingly and played all along. He was quoted saying, "We were waiting for the shot, everyone was busy doing their own thing when I suddenly went on my knees and proposed to her. Everyone was shocked until both Nia and I started laughing. Though it was not serious, Nia is a gorgeous girl who wouldn't want to propose to her." The actor further said, "It was more of a BTS on location masti to entertain the crew. And Nia was a sport and played along, adds the actor." Sure it must have been fun for all the crew to see.

Nia Sharma was recently in news because of her social media war with Devoleena Bhattacharjee over Pearl V Puri's rape case. However, it ended quickly too as Nia extended her apology to Devoleena for making a personal attack. Nia in her apology wrote, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn't right and considering three close ones can't be wrong, so here I go... Hey Devoleena, I may have crossed a line in being personal. I am sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you'll forget it." In response, Devoleena apologized too as she wrote, "Hey Nia Sharma, that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe and take care."