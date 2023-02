Nia Sharma once again gets badly trolled for posting a pole dance video on her Instagram profile. The actress who has slays been the soft target by the trollers is getting massively slammed for her pole dance as they turn nasty and comments on her legs calling it dirty and more. Nia flaunts her sexy side in this video and we just cannot stop staring at her dance moves. Well, she is a great dancer and her fans have witnessed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and now this video only adds more affirmation. Nia shared her super hot pole dance video and wrote, "t’s such a Fancy being on a pole … except the body ache it brings along … @lipsa893 you gotta make me a pro..and thanks a lot for this fun session. I am your no.1 student always:)". Well the girl was having all the fun. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets badly injured on the sets; a look at television actors who got hurt while shooting

Nia was last seen in Naagin series and right now she is waiting for a good project. The actress often makes headlines due to her bold appearance and talking about being judged and trolled, Nia in an exclusive interview with Bollywood had said that she too does get affected by all the negativity but now has stop paying more heave to it. "I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. The best part about me and my interviews is that I just try to be honest, I co fess a lot because I feel if someone is giving me their time I should respect it by not lying, and in that emotion, I do speak a lot and I feel, ' oh I should have said this or that".

Watch the video of Nia Sharma's hot pole dance where she gets badly slammed for her legs

There are many actresses on television like Nia Sharma who are extremely talented and successful but right now are waiting for an opportunity that will make their audience connect with them once again.