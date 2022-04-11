Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar's maternity photoshoot will make you go aww over the adorable couple - view pics

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child soon. Today, the couple shared a couple of gorgeous pics from their maternity photoshoot. We can see her in a black dress while he is in denims and a black shirt. Kratika Sengar is absolutely glowing and how. The pictures are very tender as Nikitin Dheer holds her close and gives a kiss on her forehead. Kratika Sengar was last seen on the show Chhoti Sardarni. Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have been married for close to eight years now. Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar tied the knot in Mumbai in 2014. Also Read - Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash expecting her first child with Nitin; announces pregnancy with adorable pictures

Her close friends like Richa Sharma, Gunjan Manektala, Smriti Khanna, Chintzy Kaur and others sent love. Her black outfits was from the brand Bumps and Frills. The couple were styled by Sugandha Sood. The two are known to be a private couple and this news became official only some months back. Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer had an arranged marriage. She was working on a project with his father Pankaj Dheer who felt that Kratika Sengar would fit in well with his family and son.

In November 2021, she made the announcement saying that Junior Dheer was coming in 2022. There were rumours that she quit the show in March 2021 as she was pregnant. But they denied the rumors. They said that the show got an extension and the character of Kratika Sengar was not economically viable for the makers. It seems she got bored and wanted to try something new. Kratika Sengar got immense love for the show Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki with Sharad Malhotra.

Nikitin Dheer got recognized for his work in Shershaah. He played a colleague of Captain Vikram Batra played by Sidharth Malhotra.