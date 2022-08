After her successful stint on 's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki has had a lot on her plate. She is now waiting to make her Bollywood debut and has already declined many film offers coming her way. Amid her busy schedule, Nikki shared her two cents on the nepotism debate and called it 'bullshit' since she feels more privileged as an outsider than a star kid. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: When Mike Tyson almost knocked out Vijay Deverakonda, Nikki Tamboli in Catwoman suit and more

In her recent interview, Nikki said that she feels she can go a long way since she believes her hard work will pay off. She added that since she doesn't have a backup plan, she will strive for excellence to achieve her goals. "Nepotism is all bullshit. It exists in all the fields. I don’t believe in it, I just believe in working hard and hitting the target in the right direction," she told Spotboye. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli birthday: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant cuts a yummy cake but her figure-hugging Catwoman suit looks even yummier [View Pics]

She further revealed that she has turned down the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 since she want to explore new opportunities in films and OTT space. "Right now I want to explore other things than reality shows. I am reading a lot of scripts for OTT projects and films. So, I thought this year I should give a break to reality shows and explore different things,” she said. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes and more gorgeous TV beauties who left everyone thunderstruck in plunging necklines

Nikki said that she likes Bollywood masala films and she is currently waiting for the right opportunity to make her acting debut. "I have many offers but I want something different and grand opposite a good actor. I am just waiting for the right opportunity to bang on. I don’t want to do anything in haste. I believe slow and steady wins the race,” she added.