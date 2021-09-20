The untimely and tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla has left a huge void in the TV industry and plunged fans into immeasurable grief. After the initial shock set in, his friends began sharing stories of how warm and helpful he was in real life. Unlike many celebs, Sidharth Shukla was not too active on social media nor did he care about flaunting his friendship. But his friends have spoken at length about how he was like a rock for them. Nikki Tamboli who was seen at his residence after the demise of the Balika Vadhu actor said that she knew that she could always rely on him. Also Read - Watch: Late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's emotional moments from Bigg Boss 13 will shatter #SidNaaz fans' hearts

In an interview to SpotboyE, Nikki Tamboli said, "Last few months have been difficult for me and Sidharth's loss has left me broken. He was someone who stuck by me in the house and our bond was unspoken. I did not meet him every day or speak to him every day but I always knew he had my back and I had his. It has been difficult to fathom that he isn't any more." The two had bonded well as he was her mentor on the show. Fans had christened them as #SidBoli.

On her note on Instagram, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I met you as a complete stranger in the bigg boss house but you became my biggest strength ...You never gave up on me, held me when I broke down...I don't know if I have thanked you enough and its sad I wont get to do that now.. But I promise to tell you about how thankful i am when we meet again, You will be my Forever crush. I am Numb...processing your loss will take a long long time..

Rest In Peace SS...I will sorely miss you."