Nikki Tamboli pens a heartfelt note as she remembers her brother; says she has still not come to terms with his demise – view pic

Just before she left for Cape Town to shoot for the reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 111, Nikki Tamboli lost her brother. It was a tragic incident but the actress went ahead with the reality TV show as it was what her brother would want her to do. However, Nikki Tamboli is still trying to overcome her loss. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant recently posted a heartfelt note as she remembered her brother. Nikki seems to be flying away somewhere. She clicked a picture of the cloud outside from her aeroplane window seat. Remembering her brother, she wrote, "2 months today bhaiya. I know you are happy now and no more in pain. I feel good for you as you are in peace and not facing any trouble. Whereas [I] feel bad for myself for never accepting the fact that you are gone. (sic)"

Nikki's brother, Jatin was suffering from COVID-19 complications and a few health issues and breath his last a couple of weeks ago. The actress had also performed a puja for her brother when he was fighting for his life in the hospital. A couple of days ago on the occasion of National Doctor's Day, Nikki had thanked the doctors around the world for their relentless hard work and shared how doctors left no stone unturned when her brother was hospitalized to help him. She had said, "I remember when my brother was fighting for life, how tough it was for us to pass those hard times. During this, the way the team of doctors were pushing themselves and leaving no stone unturned to heal my brother was commendable. Of course, nothing can work against God's will and he is in a better place now but I must say that I feel fortunate to have a feeling of being safe, living in a world where doctors exist. We all should hail these warriors. Doctors are our true heroes. We should be grateful to them every single day."

Stay strong, Nikki.