Nikki Tamboli REVEALS who amongst her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants she wishes to see in Bigg Boss 15 [EXCLUSIVE]

Nikki Tamboli recently returned to India after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She is currently ruling hearts with so many of her music videos releasing and the recent one title Shanti has been loved by the fans. They are all praise for Nikki Tamboli's performance with Milind Gaba in the show. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Nikki Tamboli opened up about her song Shanti and shared about all the fun she had while shooting for this song. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also spoke about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Nikki also revealed who amongst the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants she wants to see in Bigg Boss 15.

Nikki Tamboli said, "I want Arjun Bijlani to go in Bigg Boss 15. I do not want Aastha Gill to go in the show as I cannot see anyone troubling her. And that house is terrible. Hence I don't want Aastha but Arjun to go inside Bigg Boss 15 house and even win the show. I have seen and understood Arjun and he is very vocal. He can take a stand for himself and even support his friends and take a stand for them. He is headstrong and focused. He knows exactly what he wants in life and I think that he will win the show if he goes." Nikki also spoke about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi and said, "I loved doing the show and had never thought I would do the show. Earlier, we used to sit with our parents and watch the show and think how these celebrities must be doing the stunts. Suddenly one day I get a call asking me to come and have a meeting for Khatron Ke Khiladi and I was surprised. "

"I remember telling the makers that I am scared of everything whether it is a cockroach, water, height or electric current and I don't know how will I do the show. But it was fun." She was also asked if she overcame any fear in the show. Nikki Tamboli said, "I did not overcome but infact I have more phobias now. The things I thought I can do and I have phobias of those. I can't reveal anything right now but when I give interviews post the show, everyone is going to be shocked."