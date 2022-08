Has Nikki Tamboli found love? Well, her latest Instagram has fired up Instagram and other social media sites. Dating rumours of Nikki Tamboli have become the talk of the town in the last couple of hours. The actress and reality TV show contestant grabbed headlines for her latest Instagram post with an entrepreneur and her BFF who she called 'lover'. Now, fans are speculating whether the Bigg Boss 14 star has found love in her life. However, she is getting trolled for the same as well. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale, Nupur Alankar, Rupali Ganguly, Mouni Roy and other TV stars with deep interest in religion and spirituality [View Pics]

Nikki Tamboli's birthday wish for her 'lover'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sensation Nikki Tamboli took to her social media handle a couple of hours ago and shared a couple of pictures with entrepreneur Manan Shah. Nikki is seen hugging Manan in the pictures. Her caption on the post has been the cause of a stir on social media. Though Nikki posted BFF in the hashtag of the caption, she also wrote, "Ours is a love that's as true and tender as they come! Happy birthday, my lover and best friend." Nikki Tamboli also added 'always and forever' in the hashtag. Check out Nikki's Instagram post for Manan Shah here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Nikki gets trolled for her post

Nikki Tamboli's dating life has always been widely discussed in the entertainment news. As soon as Nikki Tamboli posted the birthday wish for her friend, her Instagram comments section was flooded with diverse statements. While some dropped hearts for Nikki having found love (just speculation, nothing has been confirmed by either Nikki or Manan) some just trolled Nikki. A lot of the netizens commented saying it's all about money. "Paisa bolta hai," netizens wrote in the comments section. Some have mentioned Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pratik Sehajpal in the comments too. Check them out below:

Nikki's previous linkups

Nikki Tamboli's dating life has been the talk of the town ever since her Bigg Boss 14 days. She had brought her ex's clothes inside the house and had fought hard to get them. During her stay in the house, Nikki was linked to Jaan Kumar Sanu. In the last couple of months, Nikki has also been linked to Bigg Boss 15 runner-up and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki is yet to react to the dating rumours with Manan.