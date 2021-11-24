Nikki Tamboli has had a rough 2021. While she was part of a top show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the young lady also had to deal with the death of her elder brother, Jatin. He passed away in the month of May due to Covid-19. It seems he had been battling some other health issues too since a year. Nikki Tamboli shared a cute throwback picture of them and wrote, "It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you." Also Read - Rubina Dilaik's fans rally around her after she posts hard-hitting note on fat-shaming; Jaan Kumar Sanu, Stebin Ben come in support

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit and others sent love to the actress. Nikki Tamboli has spoken about how it was tough for her to do Khatron Ke Khiladi just days after his demise. She thanked people like Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and others who helped her cope up even in the most painful of times. After her exit from Bigg Boss 14, she has done four to five music videos. The actress also wants to explore the web series genre.