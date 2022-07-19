Nima Denzongpa gets extension, Zain Imam-Reem Shaikh's Fanaa Ishq Main Marjawan to be shifted online, Pisachini to get delayed?

Surabhi Das' show Nima Denzongpa is going to get an extension of three months. Iqbal Khan who played Virat on the show quit some time back. He is playing the lead in Star Bharat's Na Umr Ki Seema Ho which stars Rachana Mistry as his leading lady. The actress confirmed that they are shooting daily for the show, and no one has mentioned anything about the show ending soon. Nima Denzongpa had created some stir when the promo was launched. It was the struggles of a woman from the Northeast in Mumbai where she faces discrimination. Slowly, it became a saas-bahu drama with the core message being non-existent. Also Read - Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh and more – Meet the most romantic real-life TV couples

Everyone thought that Nima Denzongpa would end, and Pisachini would take its place. But that is not happening. Pisachini which is a 100-episode show by Shakuntalam Films will replace Fanaa - Ishq Main Marjawan. Fans of Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's show were expecting some good news and this is the apparent development.

While the first season of Ishq Main Marjawan was a hit on TV, the second one with Helly Shah - Rradhul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha moved to online to low ratings. The same is happening with the third season of the show. Pisachini will come from August 8, 2022 with Nyra Banerjee as the leading lady. Arjit Taneja, Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput are also part of the main cast. The poor ratings of Spy Bahu also led to talk that the show will be off air but we guess that is not happening.