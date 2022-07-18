Nima Denzongpa to go off-air soon? Surabhi Das breaks silence

Colors TV’s Nima Denzongpa premiered in August last year. The show stars Surabhi Das and Iqbal Khan in the lead roles, and it has been keeping the audience hooked with interesting twists and turns. However, there have been reports that the show will be going off-air soon. Colors TV recently revealed that their new show Pishachini will premiere on 8th August and it will be aired at 10 pm. So, the audience thought that the reports of Nima Denzongpa going off-air are true. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more B-Town stars who have been in more than three relationships before finding 'the one'

However, recently, while talking to India Forums, Surabhi Das opened up about the reports. She stated, "The show isn't going off air as far as I know. We are continuously shooting and there's not any news from channel or production house about the show going off air."

Earlier, Akshay Kelkar was the male lead in Nima Denzongpa, but after Iqbal Khan's entry, Akshay (Suresh) and Sharmila Shinde (Tulika) left the show. But, now their characters are back in the serial and everyone is waiting to see what twist and turns the makers are all set to offer.

While talking about Suresh and Tulika’s re-entry into the show, Surabhi stated that she is extremely happy about their comeback as she shares a very good bond with them. The actress also revealed that there will be many twists and turn in the show.

Reportedly, was supposed to enter Nima Denzongpa. But, later it was said as the show is going off-air, the actor won’t be entering it. But now, with Surabhi dismissing the reports of the show going off-air, let’s see we will get to see Amar Upadhyay in it. The actor was last seen in the show Molkki which went off-air earlier this year.

Recently, Surabhi got a chance to share the stage with on Dance Deewane Juniors. The actress states that it felt like dream.