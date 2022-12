As per reports, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia might be seen on the new season of Choti Sardaarrni. The makers are planning to start a new season of the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia played the role in the first season of a pregnant young woman who marries a widower. She did a great job. It remains to be seen if she makes a comeback. Let us take a look at some TV actresses who stayed as face of a show for more than three to four years in the recent past. Also Read - Anupamaa rules, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein struggles to keep up on the Most Popular Top TV shows list

Erica Fernandes

The actress made a smashing debut on TV with her show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. It is by far one of the most acclaimed shows on Indian TV. The first season started in 2016 and went on till August 2017. Seeing the immense love, the makers followed it up with a small season. Shaheer Sheikh was shown as a house husband in that phase. It lasted for a couple of months. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh again reunited for the third season in 2021. But fans did not like the storyline. They also felt the chemistry was missing. Also Read - FIFA WC 2022: Ananya Panday lives her fangirl moment with David Beckham and it's too cute

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi played the role of Naira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for five long years. The actress' character saw a whole arc from a rebellious teen to a young woman madly in love and Kartik's wife. The actress delivered a memorable performance and the character will be forever fresh in people's minds. Shivangi Joshi did not see similar success with Balika Vadhu 2. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan to make comeback with Ekta Kapoor's new show?

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik played Soumya on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for more than six years. No one wanted to take up the role of a transgender who falls in love with a man from a traditional Punjabi home. Rubina Dilaik walked the unbeaten path and came out shining. It is considered as one of the best performances in recent times.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also played Gopi Bahu on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya for five years. She has did a cameo in the return season of the show.