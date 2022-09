Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are right now in a legal battle as they have announced their separation. While the couple is fighting with each other and what went wrong between them. There is a lot of mudslinging happening too. There was a strong buzz of Nisha Rawal having an extra-martial affair while Karan Mehra is being falsely accused by Nisha of domestic violence and more. And now Nisha has reacted to the rumours of her having an extramarital affair, calling it baseless, she asked her estranged husband, Karan Mehra, to stop this drama and do it in a civilized way. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Rohit Verma makes SHOCKING revelation about being raped by his uncle; says 'He put hot wax on my body and...'

Nisha Rawal SLAMS Karan Mehra for the drama and playing the sympathy card

In the recent press conference, Nisha rubbished all the allegations against her and said that she is not answerable to anybody about what she is doing in her personal life. And even sent out a message to Karan asking him to stop playing the sympathy card. Nisha slammed Karan and asked him to stop doing the drama and the media trial and suggested fighting in a civilized way. She added, " I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son?". She even accused at Karan for playing the sympathy card". The actress added that she wants to raise her child peacefully and in a healthy environment and if Karan wants the same, he should back off.

While Nisha added that she doesn't want to pay any importance to these people who are supporting Karan in helping him malign her image and claimed that they are portraying things dramatically, 'Aap Dosti nibha rahe ho?'. Nisha even claimed that she wants everything to be done peacefully as whatever she is doing, is for her child and if Karan wants something there is a legal procedure. Earlier Karan had claimed that he wants to have his child and Nisha is using him (son Kavish) to gain sympathy.