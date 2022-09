A few days ago, TV actor Karan Mehra had accused ex-wife Nisha Rawal of having an affair with Rohit Sethia, insinuating that it was also the real reason behind their split. Now, days after Karan came out with the allegations, a report in ETimes suggests that there's probably no smoke without fire in this case. Said report claims that a source has revealed to have seen Nisha and Rohit enter a party together some time ago, and it seems that their body language made it evident throughout their duration of stay at the party that the two are a couple. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer wrap up Imlie, Anupamaa's Toshu disgusts fans, Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Kya Ooltah Chashmah and more

Nisha Rawal responds to Karan Mehra's allegations of affair

Despite what the aforementioned report states, it also neither confirms nor denies Karan Mehra's veiled allegation that his marriage with Nisha Rawal broke because she was having an affair with Rohit Sethia. In fact, soon after his allegations surfaced, his ex-wife slammed him before the media and said, "What I do in my personal life is none of Karan's business nor what he does in his personal space is any of my business. We're both adults and should respect that. I don't want to comment any further on this."

Nisha Rawal and Rohit Sethia accuse Karan Mehra of affair

Turning the tables on their accuser, both Nisha and Rohit Sethia hinted at Karan, too, having an affair while married. "I'm not here to defame anyone or bring anyone down and hence I don't want to take names. I know how it feels as a woman when fingers are pointed at you and I don't want the same to happen with that girl and thus I won't name her," the former added to her earlier comment. On the other hand, Rohit stated to the media, "Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There's a girl, MM, in his life. I am not revealing her name now."

Looks like this entire scenario is getting more sordid with each passing day.