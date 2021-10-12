On June 25, registered a complaint of domestic violence against estranged husband along with his family members Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra. The two are currently fighting a legal battle for the custody of their son Kavish. Amid this, Nisha has now shared a cryptic post on Instagram that has grabbed several eyeballs. Also Read - Death, Drugs, Divorce and more: Raj Kundra, Sidharth Shukla, Aryan Khan and more - The biggest blows to film and TV industries in 2021 so far

She shared a note on how people form different opinions about others irrespective of whether you do right or wrong and how it doesn't define your life. "If you speak too much, they'll say you're cheap. If you don't speak as much, they'll say you have an attitude. If you speak just as much as is required, they'll say you're mean. Whatever you do, they'll always say something. Don't allow what they'll say to define your life," read the quote in her post with a caption that says, "If this is what u needed to hear too…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

In August, Karan had shared a video of his son Kavish and revealed that he has not met his son since 75 days. In the video, Karan can be seen playing with his little prince, Kavish. Along with this adorable video, Karan Mehra wrote, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting."

Earlier, Karan Mehra had made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past due to Nisha's behavior. In a statement, Karan Mehra said, "She (Nisha) has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga."

Apart from allegation of violence, the complaint filed by Nisha also stated that Karan withdrew over Rs 1 crore from her bank account.