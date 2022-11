It is that time of the week when we take a look at which stars rocked the world of TV Insta. Niti Taylor shared a clip making the latest reel doing the rounds on social media. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have made another fun reel. Here is a complete look... Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi wipes a tear after Sriti Jha's emotional act on Pachtaoge; hints at pain of betrayal

Niti Taylor

As we know, the video of the song Tu Aaja has been trending. The remix version has become a hit on TikTok and Instagram reels. This happened after the clip of the woman got viral. Niti Taylor joined the bandwagon and made this cute reel.

Take a look at Niti Taylor's reel on Tu Aaja Remix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is now being seen on the show Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhoopar. On the show, she plays the role of a single mother. The actress shared this cute video with the little munchkin on the show.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Anushka Sen

The gorgeous Anushka Sen is making waves on Indian and foreign shores. The young lady looked gorgeous in this pista green saree from the brand, ASAL by Abu Sandeep. Her minimal makeup and simple accessories made the saree stand out and how.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared these pics in a saree. The photos have been clicked by her son, Rudransh. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is quite a pro on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Jennifer Winget

The actress posted her pics in a white tee and denims. Jennifer Winget thanked fans who gave so much love to Monica Mehra for Code M.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Aishwarya Sharma

The real life jodi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have a funny bone. The couple enjoy making reels. Some of them are pure gold. Take a look at this reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vihan V Verma (@vihansometimes)

These were the celebs who made their mark felt on Instagram this week.