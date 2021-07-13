Niti Taylor's husband Parikshit Bawa gives tough competition to his wife in the cuteness department in this new Insta reel — watch video

TV's sweetheart Niti Taylor is enjoying wedded bliss with husband Parikshit Bawa. She is now living in Ahmedabad in the Army quarters, and chilling out. The young lady is quite active on Instagram though. Niti Taylor keeps on posting pics and videos. It has been a sea change for the actress but she seems to be loving it. Niti Taylor had plans of shuttling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for work but the pandemic kind of changed things for her. Today, she has posted a video where we can see Parikshit Bawa, her husband shaking a leg with her on a peppy track. The song is Coincidence by Handsome Dancer. Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Ishqbaaaz, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan — 5 TV shows with the steamiest pool scenes

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa tied the knot last year. The marriage happened in Gurgaon, NCR. He works in the Indian Army. Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa knew each other in school. They had lost touch for a long time. Slowly, the two reconnected on Instagram and the rest is history. They had been dating for a couple of years before they decided to take things forward. Niti Taylor has been part of shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ghulam and Ishqbaaaz in the recent past.

In the video, we can see Parikshit showing off his moves. Kishwer Merchant who was a part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan found Parikshit rather cute. The couple are celebrated 11 months of their wedded life. The actress is surely glowing in the video. We cannot wait to see Niti Taylor back on screen now.