Nitish Bharadwaj and wife Smita Gate have been in the news. The two recently got divorced and now, Nitish Bharadwaj accused his wife of mental harassment. He filed a case against her and said that she is stopping him from meeting their twin daughters. He submitted the evidence to support his claims in the Family court in Mumbai. He also said that she has kidnapped his daughters. Later, Smita Gate released an official statement against Nitish Bharadwaj. She said Nitish Bharadwaj has been continuously making false and fabricated statements.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

She said that the claims of her kidnapping her daughters is fake and Nitish is trying to malign her image. She shared that Nitish could contact his daughters and he was also given an email ID for communication pertaining to court proceedings and matters concerning the children.

Nitish Bharadwaj denies Smita Gate's claims of getting their children's custodial rights

However, he did not use the email address and he could have communicated with the daughters through other ways as well. His wife also said that she has the custodial rights of the daughters. Now, speaking to Etimes, Nitish Bharadwaj has refuted the claims that Smita has the custodial rights.

He said that she claims she has the custody and that is how she propogates lies. He clarified that in his video, he has said that the custody issue is pending and nobody has the sole custody yet. He added that until the custody result come, the mother who is the custodial parent has to inform him everything about the kids.

He said that Smita is playing with the academic growth of the children by shifting them to Bhopal and Ooty. He said that in between transfer from Bhopal to Ooty there was 5-6 months gaps and he doesn't know if the daughters got educated during that time or not.

He shared that Smita is creating a lot of instability in their daughters lives mentally, physicall, psychologically and emotionally.