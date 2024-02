Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj has been in the news since a few days. The veteran actor announced his divorce from his wife, Smita Gate last year. A few days ago, he lodged a police complaint against his estranged wife. He accused his wife of mental harassment. He said that Smita is not allowing him to meet his twin daughters and has been changing their schools so that he cannot come near his daughters. He also submitted the evidence to support his claims in the Family court in Mumbai. He filed a complaint against Smita Gate with the Bhopal commissioner of police and accused his ex-wife of kidnapping his daughters. Also Read - Nitish Bharadwaj’s wife Smita’s lawyer refuses false allegations; promises to release detailed statement with shocking facts

Smita Gate reacts to Nitish Bharadwaj's claims

Now, Smita Gate has released an official statement on Nitish Bharadwaj's allegations against her. She stated that she is now constrained and feels it is important to release a statement to the press to protect the interests of her minor twin daughters Devyani and Shivaranjani. She said that she had to do this since Nitish Bharadwaj has been continuously making false and fabricated statements. Also Read - Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita controversy: Nitish Bharadwaj decodes Cillian Murphy starrer scene; says 'The use of this verse...'

She said that the statement where he said she has kidnapped her own daughters is false. She added he is making false and malicious allegations to malign her image. A part of her statement read, "In fact Nitish himself has claimed before the family court that he has communicated with my daughters on the same landline number. His assertion of being unaware of the phone number is false and misleading. Moreover, he has been furnished with a dedicated email address for communication pertaining to court proceedings and matters concerning the children. In fact he has been communicating on that email address in the past."

Smita Gate calls Nitish Bharadwaj's accusations false

The statement further said that Nitish Bharadwaj has refrained from using the said email address on February 8 and 9 and thereby withholding vital communication and deliberately keeping Smita Gate uninformed. He also keeps in touch with Smita Gate through text messages and she has not blocked his number. She also has the proof of the message she had sent him which was delivered to him successfully.

Her statement also said that if Nitish was so concerned about his daughters, there could have been many ways to communicate with them by contacting Smita Gate's legal representative, mutual acquaintances, or family members but he chose to take this legal route.

The statement further read, "This conspicuous absence of proactive engagement underscores Mr. Bharadwaj's ulterior motives, which appears to be driven by a malicious intent to inflict harassment, emotional distreess and character defamation through the exploitation of media platforms.