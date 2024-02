Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj who is best known for the portrayal of Krishna in the show is currently in the limelight for filing a police complaint against his estranged wife, Smita Bharadwaj. He accused Smita of mental abuse and also told the Bhopal police that she refused to allow him to meet their children. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Nitish Bharadwaj-Smita Gate, Shweta Tiwari-Raja Chaudhary and others: TV marriages that ended on a legal route

Chinmay Vaidya who is representing Smita Bharadwaj spoke to ETimes TV and claimed that the statements made by Nitish were false. He even said that they are defamatory in nature. Chinmay said that it is a personal matter his client's children are involved, and the case is sub judice. He even said that they will be releasing a statement shortly, narrating the facts by the end of this week.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told the media portal about the complaint filed by Nitish and said that an additional DCP is enquiring into the same.

Nitish alleged in his complaint that he and Smita had filed for divorce in 2018 and since then the legal process is continuing. He even claimed that his separated wife is not allowing him to meet his twin daughters, Devyani and Shivranjani.

As per FPJ, Nitish submitted a written complaint against his estranged wife, documenting their 12-year marriage and their decision to seek divorce at the Mumbai Family Court. Their divorce has not been finalized as of now.