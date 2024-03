Nitish Bhardwaj and his marital woes with Smita Gate has been in the news for months. He has said that she has taken away their twin teen daughters to where she is posted. Nitish Bhardwaj said he could not make contact with his daughters. His wife is a civil servant and is posted in different parts of India. In an heart-breaking revelation to Telly Talk, he spoke about the pain, which he felt after his daughters said they were disgusted to say that he was their parent. The actor is best known for the character of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. Also Read - Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj files police complaint against estranged wife for mental harassment

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Nitesh Bharadwaj talks about how his daughters expressed disgust at him

Nitesh Bharadwaj told Telly Talk that he faced all sorts of abuse in his marriage with Smita Gate. He said he is facing parental alienation, and his daughters are being taken away from him. He told them, "If I tell you only the two lines my 11-year-old daughters told me, ‘Papa, we are disgusted to call you our father,’ this is what one child told me. Why is the child saying this after doing everything?" His wife Smita Gate is a highly placed civil servant. She is the chairperson for both the MP Warehousing and Logistic Corporation and the State Civil Supplies Corporation. In an interview with Free Press Journal, she said that Nitesh Bharadwaj wanted her to quit her job. When she declined, he chose to divorce her. She was quoted as saying, " And, when I got ready for divorce, he asked for money for consent divorce, which I denied. And then he started playing a victim card."

Nitesh Bharadwaj and Smita Gate got married in 2009. They have two daughters, Devyani and Shivranjani. The two split in 2019 with mutual consent. His wife has said that he never paid any fees or any maintenance for his girls. She said that he did not keep his part of the legal obligation.