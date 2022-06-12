'No Anuj No Anupamaa' trends; MaAn fans are worried – here's why

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. The Rupali Ganguly starrer has been ruling the TRP charts, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu’s chemistry is loved by MaAn fans. A few days ago, Anu and Anuj got married, and now, they are all set to stay in their new house. Barkha, Anu’s bhabhi, is the new negative character that the makers have introduced. However, that’s not what the netizens are worried about. They are worried about Anuj’s character. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reacts to Farah Khan's claim that Vicky Kaushal has found ‘someone else’
In a recent episode, while talking to Anu, Anuj joking talks about going in coma, and netizens are worried whether the makers will make him die. ‘No Anuj No Anupamaa’ is trending on Twitter. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Radhika Apte OPENS Up about working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan; says, ‘I practically cried…’
A netizen tweeted, “This person just lived anuj's character I cannot even imagine the show without him........just stop this rubbish writing for anuj that agr mujhe kuch ho gya toh NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa” One more netizen wrote, “This Man is HERO of the show .. he is one who made ppl to watch ITV again n that too all age grp ppl came together to watch #AnujKapadia NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Amber Heard spotted for the first time after defamation case verdict; gets slammed by Johnny Depp fans for travelling in a private jet
Well, let’s hope that the makers see this trend, and even if they are planning something about Anuj’s character, they can change the track at the right time. MaAn fans are clearly very worried.
