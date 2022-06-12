'No Anuj No Anupamaa' trends; MaAn fans are worried – here's why

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. The Rupali Ganguly starrer has been ruling the TRP charts, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu’s chemistry is loved by MaAn fans. A few days ago, Anu and Anuj got married, and now, they are all set to stay in their new house. Barkha, Anu’s bhabhi, is the new negative character that the makers have introduced. However, that’s not what the netizens are worried about. They are worried about Anuj’s character. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reacts to Farah Khan's claim that Vicky Kaushal has found ‘someone else’

In a recent episode, while talking to Anu, Anuj joking talks about going in coma, and netizens are worried whether the makers will make him die. 'No Anuj No Anupamaa' is trending on Twitter.

A netizen tweeted, "This person just lived anuj's character I cannot even imagine the show without him........just stop this rubbish writing for anuj that agr mujhe kuch ho gya toh NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa" One more netizen wrote, "This Man is HERO of the show .. he is one who made ppl to watch ITV again n that too all age grp ppl came together to watch #AnujKapadia NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa." Check out the tweets below…

You are ABSO-FREAKING-LUTELY WRONG #AnujKapadia! The entire #MaAn FD loves you too much and we aren't letting you go ... ANYWHERE! We are no #Anupamaa. We are no #AnujKapadia. We are TOTALLY KAVYA in this ASPECT! ?? NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/ObbDHVEhrK — ? ???????? ????? ? (@AajKiRadha) June 11, 2022

This person just lived anuj's character I cannot even imagine the show without him........just stop this rubbish writing for anuj that agr mujhe kuch ho gya toh NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/p8VwqOQarY — ???? ♡ (@piyu_negi) June 11, 2022

Never never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would get panic attack because of a show. But #Anupamaa is not a show #MaAn are not characters. #MaAn is an EMOTION. #Anupamaa and #AnujKapadia are the JAAN OF us fans, JAAN OF THE SHOW. NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA — Rupali Ganguly Universe (@ApuRupa260122) June 11, 2022

This Man is HERO of the show .. he is one who made ppl to watch ITV again n that too all age grp ppl came together to watch #AnujKapadia

NO ANUJ NO ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/r3baUACa5l — Vanita Ratteshwar (@vanitaritesh) June 11, 2022

Well, let’s hope that the makers see this trend, and even if they are planning something about Anuj’s character, they can change the track at the right time. MaAn fans are clearly very worried.