You must be living under a rock if you have not heard about the TV show Anupamaa. It is one of the most talked about TV shows currently. Rajan Shahi's show that revolves around Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows ever. So much so that it has been ruling the TRP charts for ages now. Anupamaa has been at the top of TRP game for over a year and its popularity only seems to be growing. Currently, fans are upset that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna are separated. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show to take a massive leap; grown-up Anu to bring father and mother together?

and fans are unhappy with news about leap in Anupamaa

Today, reports suggested that Anupamaa is going to go through a leap. A report in TellyChakkar stated that the show may take a leap of four to five years and we will see Anuj and Anupamaa being happy separately. We will see Chhoti Anu being a grown-up kid and Anupamaa will be all strong and confident with her dance academy doing well. Post the leap, Anuj will be seen with Maya but he would still feel empty without Anupamaa. There is no confirmation as much but fans are not at all up for the idea of a leap. 'No Leap In Anupamaa' has become the trend on Twitter and fans are demanding from the makers that they reunite Anupamaa, Anuj and Chhoti Anu without any leap. Fans want to see the happy family back ASAP as they do not seem to have any patience for it. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Samar shows off his real face disrespecting his family to marry Dimpy? Barkha's dirty tactics create more friction

Check out tweets about Anupamaa here.

DKP, kya jaldi hai? Let them celebrate a few anniversaries together. Phir le lena leap. NO LEAP IN ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/f4btjIgTIW — KanShubs (@KanShubs) April 14, 2023

NO LEAP IN ANUPAMAA Pls cant handle this anymore…

We want our MaAn back ???? pic.twitter.com/7CiKkamKeD — Ella MaAn Addict ❤️ (@ella_vimal06) April 14, 2023

Will makers consider fans' request? Only time will tell. Currently, Anuj is shaken as Vanraj played by and Maya played by have twisted the story about Anupamaa. Vanraj manipulated Anuj to believe that Anupamaa is happy with her kids without him. Maya is doing her best to keep Anuj away from Anupamaa. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Bollywoodlife. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Will Neil Bhatt aka Virat go into self-destructive mode just like Anuj from Anupamaa after Sai rejects his proposal? VOTE NOW