NO more bahu-type roles for Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya; the actress says, 'I want to expand myself as an actor'

recently returned to the city after shooting for 's thrilling stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And it seems that the actress is done with the 'aadarsh bahu' types of roles now. Yes, you read that right. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in her recent interview said that she did not consciously take up another bahu-type of role. The actress says that she wants to explore herself as an actress.

"It's been 15 years for me and after a period of time, you do get stagnated. I believe in reviving and reinventing. I do it diligently. After I finished 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' everyone was offering me the role of a dutiful daughter-in-law. That's the image associated with me. I consciously decided I will not take up the role of a daughter-in-law again. I chose to do comedy shows, played a strong powerful woman in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', picked up 'Nach Baliye 7' and 'Crime Patrol'. I have never refrained from taking up new challenges. I want to expand myself as an actor. I don't limit myself," Divyanka told PTI in an interview.

In another interview, the Nach Baliye 9 trophy winner had said that she has decided to push her limits with everything. The actress seems pumped up after doing stunts in Khatron Ka Khiladi 11. She said, "I have made up my mind now that I won't stop for anything. I won't stop myself from doing a project just because I have an injury, I will figure out a way to do it. I know I will face challenges but I will come up with a plan to cross that hurdle. I want to learn new things. Now, I have started looking at fitness with a different mindset. I know that fitness is not only about having big muscles, abs or hitting the gym daily. I know I don't have abs and I am happy I don't because now I am going to work on fitness, on my core, strength. I will start doing things I enjoy the most, that is doing adventure activities again. I don't want to stop the adrenaline rush that I have."

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently gearing up for the television premiere of the same.