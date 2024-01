Nora Fatehi who is one of the most loved foreign celebs in India is again in the news. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer and actress was a special guest on Dance Plus Pro. The show has Remo D'Souza, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal as judges. She gave a performance on stage on her song Naach Meri Rani. Nora Fatehi wore a metallic body-hugging dress that highlighted her curves. While she has been loved for her presence on dance shows as a judge and guest on prior occasions, this gig has shocked audience. We can see that the actress twerked on screen. The clip has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood actresses who slapped their co-stars and why!

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's unabashed twerking on Dance Plus Pro

Did Nora Fatehi copy Tyla's Water choreography?

Redditors are talking about how she took inspiration from Tyla's Water choreography. They said the singer did it in a classy way, and also said that the dance of Naach Meri Rani is very similar to that of Water. Another netizen trolled her for copying everything that is trending. But most people have called out the channel. They have said it was fine for Nora Fatehi to dance in whatever manner she felt right but channel should not have aired this on a family friendly show. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi's deepfake video goes viral; actress calls out brand for using her lookalike

Once a fan of Nora Fatehi for her grace and talent, but recent dance on national TV left me disappointed. Is this the right platform for such explicit display? Disheartened and offended. #Disappointed #NoraFatehi #FamilyShow https://t.co/C1mek1r9Xm — Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) January 31, 2024

@remodsouza is this only left to show on national tv? Dance is finished now it's time to be vulgar#NoraFatehi should be banned #Shame — Poonam (@MyNation_PM) January 31, 2024

What they fuck is #NoraFatehi doing? People like these make it difficult to watch any TV show with family. This is not India. Kick them out. https://t.co/ae3yPONd37 — Chirag Gupta (@seekergupta) January 30, 2024

On Reddit, someone even compared her dance to what Lizzo did at a sports event. The comment read, "This from Nora was in such bad taste. I wonder how TV Broadcasting agencies allowed this. Very young, impressionable kids watch these dance reality shows. It's like inviting unnecessary slut shamming (I think this is a PR stunt so that people will start talking about her and people will come to oppose or defend her and she will get some limelight)."