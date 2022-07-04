Nora Fatehi slammed for making her security hold her saree in heavy rain while she walks to her vanity; ‘Yeh kahin ki maharani hai’
Nora Fatehi once again faces the wrath on social media for her modern slavery. The actress was seen making her security guard pick up her saree in the heavy rain while she walks to her vanity.
