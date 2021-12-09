In a year where there was a dearth of big Bollywood movies, TV shows grew in popularity. TV stars received much loved and TV show producers went all out to keep the tracks interesting and intriguing to ensure that audience don’t lose out interest. As a result, these TV shows continues to remain a strong discussion point amongst entertainment enthusiast all across Twitter through the year. Check out the TOP 5 TV shows that were the most tweeted about on Twitter in 2021. Some major shockers ahead and the Top rated show on TRP charts Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly is not on the list. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi nails her role as Anandi in birthday sequence; fans say, 'Kitni pyaari hai' — read tweets

Bigg Boss

It is undoubtedly one of the most popular entertainment conversations on Twitter, and was also one of the most talked-about TV shows last year. This year too, the finale of season 14 kept Twitter timelines buzzing, and Bigg Boss loyalists continued to show their support for their favourite contestants. In addition to the TV show, Bigg Boss OTT also created ripples of conversations on Twitter.

Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin

The Hindi drama show Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin starring Neik Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also had people on Twitter Tweeting, especially to express awe and appreciation for the on-screen chemistry of the show's leading couple #SaiRat.

Barrister Babu

One of India’s most-watched TV shows, Barrister Babu has been earning appreciation on Twitter for raising awareness around sensitive socio-cultural issues through its nuanced and emotional storytelling.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of India’s longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went back on the air this year after a brief halt last year. The show’s return received a lot of appreciation from fans, and they took to Twitter to celebrate and talk about it. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan fan clubs kept giving immense love to the show.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

The show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali recently crossed the 100-episode mark, inspiring conversations on Twitter. The show’s lead couple, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are some of Twitter’s most adored celebrities.