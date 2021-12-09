Not Anupamaa or Imlie, but Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more become Most Tweeted about TV shows on Twitter in 2021

The list of Twitter's #OnlyOnTwitter for the year 2021 is out and there are some major surprises and shocks when it comes to the most Tweeted about TV shows on Twitter in 2021. Check out.