Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the TV industry. She made her lead debut with Imlie in which she played the role of Imlie alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan. Later, she rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16. The actress sadly couldn't make it to the TOP 5. Nevertheless, Sumbul Touqeer Khan won a lot of hearts. Sumbul is a fantastic dancer and she has showcased her moves before on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and also on the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. And guess what, her sister and her dad are also sharing dance videos on social media. Also Read - After Bigg Boss 16 will Sumbul Touqeer Khan work with Shalin Bhanot in future? Imlie actress breaks silence

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father hops on the Tum Tum trend

Well, the Tum Tum song is trending a lot and a lot of celebrities have attempted the reel video. The original song features South actor Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi. It is a song from the 2021 film Enemy which is going viral right now. Social media is abuzz with the reel trend and how! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father and sister Saniya have also jumped on the reel wagon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam dances with Fahmaan Khan at Bigg Boss 16 party; Sumbul Touqeer Khan fans react

Watch Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father's video on the Tum Tum trend here:

main teja hun mark idhar hai pic.twitter.com/rpfBsh7jlb — touqeer (@papatouqeer) February 17, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan jumps on the Tum Tum trend wagon

A couple of hours ago, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared a video of the Tum Tum song on her gram. She is seen dancing with Dance Pls 5 fame group Janam's artist Noel. The ease with which they are performing the song and Sumbul's swag is killer. Now, not just Sumbul but also her family has made it to the Entertainment News section. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and sister Farah Khan throw BB after party; MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and others join

Watch Sumbul's video on the Tum Tum song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

Netizens react to the whole family doing the Tum Tum reel trend:

Netizens are in love with the trio, Sumbul, her dad and her sister, Saniya, not just doing but also acing it. Fans are in love with their amazing dance moves and with the ease with which they are performing the trending video reel. Sumbul's dad has worked as an artistic choreographer in the TV industry. Check out netizens' reactions to the family performing the Tum Tum song here:

Aag lagi basti mein, Papa Touqeer apne masti me?? #SumbulTouqeerKhan — ???? ?????? ???????? ?? (@TeamSumbulFc007) February 17, 2023

A family with different quality and a beautiful personality... Touqeer family... Mast aann mast ?? — Sonalipradhan (@Sonalip95640637) February 17, 2023

Mashallah uncle khuda salamt rakhe aap sab ko ♥️?kitne cool hai aap — fatima (@fatima41307424) February 17, 2023

Family that dances together, laughs together!!

Cute!! — NandhiniAK (@NandhiniAK1) February 17, 2023

Uncle ji......Dil leloo ? — Shikhas (@Shikhas90918396) February 17, 2023

Ab hui yeh reel complete ?❤️ — TruptAnand (@trupt_anand) February 18, 2023

Perfect family ?? — Pinder Kaur (@PinderK39938855) February 17, 2023

Dancers family? it would be great is sumbul was there but it's fun #SumbulToqueerKhan — Nirjala Baral (@Nerjalabaral) February 17, 2023

You rock uncle nice to see a dance with saniya, and you’re a best dad ?.#SumbulTouqeerKhan — Bishnu (@raikabishnnu) February 17, 2023

Whaaaaaa ? — Anjali SUMAAN SUMBULFAHMAAN Ki Dewaani (@AnjaliM06138193) February 17, 2023

Oh mai to bhul hi gyi thi papa touqeer is a choreographer tabhi sochu itne perfect steps?❤️ — Shrutika (@smitaku39354000) February 17, 2023

Ma sha allah... Amazing? — ꧁?ΜIƞααℓ??꧂ (@Minaalkhan786) February 18, 2023

HERO BAN GAYE UNCLE JI AAP? — ABDU FANS (@SHIBDU09) February 18, 2023

Coolest papa I've ever seen ? — Swathi B (@SwathiBandhu8) February 17, 2023

Heyyy how cute @saniya_touqeer mujh bhoot accha lagtha hai Saniya ki smily bhoot cute hai masha allah allah bless you dear — shanaz (@BawaBeebi) February 17, 2023

On the work front, Sumbul has expressed her desire to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and said that she loves doing stunts. There were talks about Sumbul being approached for Naagin 7. However, there's no update for now on that front.