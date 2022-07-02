Bigg Boss OTT: Not Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash, this TV diva to replace Karan Johar as host?

Bigg Boss OTT will resume soon on Voot. The show's first season was quite a success. It is being said that will not be a part of season two as the host. His stint got mixed reactions from viewers. Some days back, it was said that Bigg Boss 15's IT couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be hosting the show. But now a new name has come on the forefront. It is being said that TV diva is also in talks for the show. The format of the show fits with Hina Khan's outspoken and non-biased attitude. She is much sought after as a guest on shows like Bigg Boss and others. This has been reported by Tellychakkar.com. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7 trailer: Did Sara Ali Khan just take a dig at Kartik Aaryan as everybody's ex with Janhvi Kapoor by her side?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan left fans awestruck with her outing at Cannes 2022. Her outfits looked great whether it was the red gown or the black one which she wore for a photo session. Hina Khan also gave an interview where she spoke about how unhappy she was that she did not get an invite for the Indian Pavilion. She said that it felt discriminatory that TV stars did not get an invitation when everyone from other fields other than acting were also there. Also Read - BTS x Stranger Things fans make edits of J-Hope's More with the creepy series and they are Lit AF

Hina Khan has been part of shows like , Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 11. It will be a treat to see Hina Khan on Bigg Boss OTT. Last season, the show had competitors like Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, , Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and others. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares s*x playlist, Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames Karan Johar for unhappy marriages and more