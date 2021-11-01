The Indian Television industry is as popular and glamorous as Bollywood. TV stars rule the headlines every day and today was no exception. From , Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and many other celebrities remained to be the newsmakers of the day. Scroll on. Also Read - Aly Goni comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill after she gets trolled for her tribute to Sidharth Shukla; says, 'Uska poora haq banta hai'

VJ Anusha Dandekar admits to cheating on her ex-boyfriend

On social media, VJ Anusha Dandekar was asked if she has ever cheated on someone in the past. To the same, she responded saying, "I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding details

Reports are all about Ankita Lokhande planning to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain in the month of December. It also got reported that the couple is not planning a big-fat destination wedding. Rather, they are allegedly planning a wedding at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen became parents to a baby girl

Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa who is married to 's brother Rajeev Sen gave birth to a baby girl today. On social media, Rajeev shared the pictures of the newborn and shared the news with fans.

Aly Goni comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill recently got trolled for sharing her tribute for late star Sidharth Shukla. Aly Goni came out in support of her. On Twitter, he wrote, "I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout."

Gauahar Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash for her rude tone towards in Bigg Boss 15

As on Weekend Ka Vaar, Tejasswi Prakash was slammed by Salman Khan for using a rude tone while talking to him, Gauahar Khan too took to her Twitter handle to comment on the same. Check out her tweet below: