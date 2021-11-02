As the day comes to an end, we are back with your daily dose of Television news. From Bigg Boss 15 contestants to , a lot of TV celebs made it to the headlines today. So without any further ado, let's take a look at all the trending TV news of today. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi call Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht's eviction 'unfair'; compare it with Abhinav Shukla's elimination

A video of Tejasswi Prakash trying to win a maths argument with Pratik Sehajpal has made its way to the internet. Netizens are unable to understand her logic and thus they are trolling her left, right and centre. Many even questioned Tejasswi's Engineering degree. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's family celebrates her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey in the most adorable way – view pics

Nia Sharma's sexy vacation pictures take Instagram by storm

Naagin actress Nia Sharma is in Goa enjoying a mini vacation. She shared some stunning pictures from her vacation and fans are unable to stop drooling. She can be seen in pretty beige halter neck top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Kundali Bhagya actress Isha Anand Sharma delivers twins

It's good news for all the fans of TV actress Isha Sharma. She has embraced motherhood and delivered twins. Talking about the same, Isha told Telly Chakkar, "It’s a journey and I want to savour each and every moment of this bliss. I am going with the flow. So, I believe it will be another six months before I return to Mumbai. I will start working out soon after my doctor allows me."

Asim Riaz pens encouraging words from brother Umar Riaz

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is currently in Bigg Boss 15. Recently he got into a fight with Simba Nagpal. The latter pushed the former in the pool and fans are utterly furious. Over this, Asim took to his Twitter handle to pen a motivating note for his brother. Check it out.

It will hurt @realumarriaz

It will take time, It will require dedication

It will require will power

You will need to make healthy decisions

You will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) November 2, 2021

comments on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter getting rape threats

Recently, Virat Kohli took a stand for Mohammed Shami. After this, some furious netizens sent rape threats to his and Anushka Sharma's 10-month-old daughter Vamika. Over this, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla shared his thoughts and called it a new low.