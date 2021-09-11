and were one of the most cutest couples in the industry. The two met on the sets of their hit show Pavitra Rishta and they began dating each other. However, they called it quits in 2016 after being in a relationship for 6 years. But they remained cordial with each other. Many people would wonder how the two would have reacted when they first met. Ankita has finally spilled the beans. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Agarwal trolled for calling Sidharth Shukla 'akdu' and Shehnaaz Gill 'irritating'; Krushna Abhishek calls a truce with mama Govinda

Talking about her first meeting with Sushant, Ankita said that they both thought they were arrogant. She recalled one incident when she made Sushant wait for a couple of hours and the latter felt that Ankita had the heroine attitude.

"It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer (Sheikh) only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own...We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am," Ankita told The Quint.

She further added, "I came down at 6 am and he was very angry. After I came downstairs I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat. He took the car from the driver and did rash driving. I didn't understand why he was doing like that. My mother then said 'He is getting angry'. I was like 'What can I do? He should have come upstairs'. That was my first meeting with Sushant that way. He was like 'Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude'."

The line between real and reel-life was often blurred between Ankita and late Sushant's characters 'Archana' and 'Manav' when the TV series 'Pavitra Rishta' started airing in 2009. The show went off air in 2014 and leading man Sushant shockingly passed away last year on June 14.

As the new season of the show 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' is all set to release, Ankita, the actress, girlfriend and co-actor of Sushant, says she is trying to keep the memory of Sushant alive through the show and she believes that Sushant must be feeling proud of her.

The new season of 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' will release on September 15 on ZEE5.